Dramatic video: Boater rescued from rough waters off Cape Cod

Water conditions were not suitable for sailing, according to the fire chief

By Jessie Castellano

Moments before his boat crashed ashore Thursday, a boater was saved from rough waters on Cape Cod.

Off the coast of Bourne on Thursday, a sailor jumped to safety from his 35-foot sailboat to a rescue boat. His boat then broke free from the anchor and crashed ashore onto the beach.

A Sandwich Fire patrol boat came to help the man, whose boat was anchored 200 yards off shore.

The conditions were not suitable for boating at the time of the incident, with five foot swells rolling in and 20 mph winds, according to the fire chief.

The man ultimately jumped onto the bow of the rescue boat and was brought to safety.

