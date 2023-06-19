Drier air moves in, temperatures set to soar

If the gloomy, cloudy, and rainy conditions of the past weekend weren’t your flavor, warm weather creeps in by the week’s end.

While it won’t be record breaking, it will be the warmest pairing of days since June 2. The next several days will be slightly cooler than normal for the season due to an onshore wind bringing in the cooler air from the Atlantic.

It will meet it’s match as a sprawling ridge sets up across the upper Midwest and Canada anchors an area of high pressure. This will usher in the summer air throughout Thursday to Saturday, with each day progressively warmer than the next.

It doesn’t seem like records are within reach, as we’d have to break into the upper 90s.

Rain will be limited as the high-pressure guides disturbances well away from New England. This means both Wednesday & Thursday feature dry air and abundant sunshine.

What becomes more in question is how long can the ridging in the east hold on. Friday isn’t a washout, but beach plans may be interrupted late-evening as rain moves in.

Most of the guidance agrees that the pattern turns wet into the new weekend, but it isn’t as prolonged, nor intense as what we just got ourselves out of. That was a much different setup.

A cool front does pass through Saturday, ultimately bringing an end to the sizzle, but we’re staying warm throughout next week.

It seems like rain chances are repetitive with each day, but this will, in part, be driven by daytime warmth. Accumulated rainfall between tonight and Sunday night falls between half an inch, to an inch for Southern New England.