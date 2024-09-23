Drive-by shooting in Quincy leaves 1 person seriously injured; no arrests

Quincy police say the victim crashed their car in the area of 240 Willard Street after another car pulled up beside them on the road and began shooting

​A person was driving in Quincy, Massachusetts, Saturday night, when another car pulled up alongside them on the road and began shooting into their vehicle, seriously injuring the driver and causing them to crash.

Quincy police say they received a call around 11 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident that also involved a person being shot. Officers responded to the area of 240 Willard Street and found a heavily-damaged vehicle in the roadway.

The driver was conscious, police say, but was trapped inside and had been shot multiple times. The passenger, who was outside the vehicle when officers arrived, was unharmed.

First responders applied a tourniquet to the trapped driver, and the Jaws of Life were used to free them from the car. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

According to the police investigation, the victim and their passenger were driving in the area of Furnace Brook Parkway and Copeland Street when another vehicle described as a dark sedan​ pulled alongside them and began shooting before taking off in an unknown direction.

The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, then drove to the area of 240 Willard​ Street and crashed, police said.

Police have not announced any arrests. Investigators do believe that the victims in this incident were targeted, and the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy detectives at 617-745-5718.

