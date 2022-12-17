Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop

A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer.

A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each of manslaughter by motor vehicle (alcohol), manslaughter by motor vehicle (drugs), aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon upon a person over 60, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced.

The announcement comes more than seven months after veteran cop Michael Beal, 61, was killed in the mid-May crash.

Officer Michael Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department, was fatally hurt in the crash on Route 3 near the Derby Street exit in Hingham, Chief Anthony Marag said.

Police were called to the two-car crash on Route 3 southbound near the Derby Street exit in Hingham around 6:20 a.m. on May 14 and found Beal in the roadway with his vehicle in the median. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Davidson's vehicle, which had heavy front-end damage, was in the breakdown lane. She was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say at the time what they believed caused the crash but said an investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives and the DA's office was ongoing.

The DA said Saturday that their investigation into the crash ultimately determined Davidson was driving over 100 miles per hour while under the influence of alcohol, Suboxone, Benzodiazepines and marijuana when she fatally struck Beal.​

The 35-year-veteran of the Randolph Police Department has been remembered as an amazing person and friend, as well as a loving family man who left behind a wife, eight children and six grandchildren.

Davidson will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges she's facing.​