Driver accused of killing Waltham police officer, utility worker expected in court

The man accused of causing a tragic crash early last month in Waltham, Massachusetts, is once again appearing in court Thursday.

The crash took the lives of Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson.

Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, will be in court for a dangerousness hearing. A judge will decide if he should remain locked up without the possibility of bail.

While Simon hasn't been convicted of anything, prosecutors believe he is a danger to himself and the public.

Simon, 54, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck on Totten Pond Road on Dec. 6, 2023, when he attempted to do a U-turn in traffic and struck a Jeep Wrangler, causing his truck to go up on two wheels before slamming back down and driving off, according to prosecutors.

Peter Simon, charged in a crash that killed a Waltham police officer and a National Grid worker last month, has a long history of violence across the country.

About a quarter of a mile down the road, Simon is accused of crashing his truck into a police detail and National Grid crew working on a possible gas leak, killing 58-year-old Tracey and 36-year-old Jackson and injuring two other National Grid employees.

However, the NBC10 Investigators also found that Simon was in another pursuit with police back in 2009. This time in Keene, New Hampshire. Police tried to fire several shots to stop him but he sped thru a crowded parking lot before crashing into a bus — almost taking the life of one man.

But instead of being criminally convicted, the 54-year-old was committed to a secure psychiatric unit and transferred to a New Hampshire state hospital, where he underwent treatment. After five years, he was out of the hospital.

In the Waltham case, Simon faces 15 charges for his alleged role in the crash.