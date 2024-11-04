Driver accused of leaving deadly crash scene in Methuen due in court

The driver accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, is due in court on Monday.

On Saturday morning, a pickup truck went off Interstate 495 and slammed right into a tree, splitting it in half.

Two people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said the other driver in this crash, 26-year-old Katrina Nguyen, turned herself in to Lawrence police. She's now facing several charges, including two counts of motor vehicle homicide. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

According to officials, Nguyen was involved in the fatal collision that occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday on I-495 northbound. She was not at the scene when first responders arrived, and officials haven't said how they determined she was involved in the fatal collision.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and Methuen Fire personnel responded to a 911 call and found several people trapped inside a heavily-damaged pickup truck that had struck a tree alongside the highway.

One occupant inside the truck, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene, officials said. Another occupant, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Their names haven't been released at this time pending family notifications.

Two other truck occupants were freed from the truck and taken to Lawrence General with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.