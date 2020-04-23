Driver and Passenger Killed in Wellesley Crash Identified as Teens

Three teenagers were in a pickup truck when it crashed into a wall Wednesday evening in Wellesley, Massachusetts, killing two of them.

The truck was speeding down Route 9 westbound when it left the road and hit a wall outside the Wellesley Fire Department around 7:30 p.m., police said Wednesday. One passenger, identified Thursday as 18-year-old Patrick Cash, was ejected.

Cash was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger, both confirmed by police Thursday to be 17-year-old boys, were trapped inside before firefighters freed them.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other passenger, who was in the back seat, remained hospitalized Thursday with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither 17-year-old is being identified by police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.