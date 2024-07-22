Driver arraigned after being shot by Boston police officer he allegedly hit

A Boston man accused of hitting a police officer with a stolen SUV last week outside the Forest Hills MBTA station appeared in court Monday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Eyad Abbas of Roxbury was arraigned at the West Roxbury District of Boston Municipal Court.

He was arrested Thursday night after the officer who was hit by the vehicle shot him, leaving him critically injured.

A confrontation in the parking lot of the Forest Hills MBTA station left a suspect critically hurt and an officer with non-life-threatening injuries.

Abbas faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation, operating with a suspended license.

According to prosecutors, police responded to the report of a black BMW X7 that had been stolen from an auto shop in Abington.

Two officers approached the driver, later identified as Abbas. Authorities say one officer had his hands on the door handle and fender when the driver put the vehicle in reverse, injuring him.

Abbas then drove forward into the second officer, prosecutors said. That officer fired his gun, hitting Abbas in the face and causing him to crash into a parked vehicle.

The officer who was hit was left with multiple broken bones and cuts. He had a head wound that bled profusely, prosecutors said. He and Abbas were both hospitalized.

Authorities say a female passenger in the BMW refused to talk to police and was not taken into custody.

Abbas was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 29.

"This is the type of extraordinarily dangerous behavior that can lead to the very worst of outcomes," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "Luckily the officers involved are still with us. This is yet another reminder of how quickly a police officer's daily responsibilities can take a dangerous turn."