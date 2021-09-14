Local

road rage

Driver Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident Involving Gun on I-95

A Mass. state trooper who pulled the driver over searched his seat and found a loaded .40-caliber pistol, police say

By Asher Klein

A gun found during a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica, Massachusetts
Handout

A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a driver on Interstate 95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

Javier Lopez, 22, was pulled over on Route 3 in Billerica shortly after the road rage incident was reported at 3 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lopez, who lives in Lowell, was told he'd been stopped because someone reported the driver of a red Ford Focus had pointed a pistol at their vehicle on I-95 going north, police said. The trooper searched the driver's seat and found a loaded .40-caliber pistol.

Lopez doesn't have a firearms license -- or a driver's license -- and was arrested on six charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and in licensed operation of a vehicle, police said.

Local

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

‘Tough Situation': Rising COVID Cases Aren't the Only Strain on Hospitals Right Now

Boston 4 hours ago

Here's Why Boston's Election Results Are Taking So Long This Year

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

This article tagged under:

road rageMassachusetts State PoliceLexingtoni-95gun
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us