Driver arrested after police pursuit, crash in NH

A man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that ended in a crash Sunday night in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said they began pursuing a Hyundai Accent observed going over 100 mph on I-95 north shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver had previously been pursued by Massachusetts State Police for speeding, and New Hampshire troopers took over the pursuit when it crossed the state line into Seabrook.

Troopers followed the Hyundai off Exit 1 in Seabrook, and after going down several secondary roads, the driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 107. The driver of the Hyundai then got out of his car and attempted to flee, but he was quickly taken into ustody by state and Seabrook police.

A female passenger in the Hyundai suffered serious injuries in the crash, police said. Her name has not been released and her condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

State police said the driver of the Hyundai, who they identified as 31-year-old Jordan Metherall, of Rochester, faces numerous felony charges, including reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and conduct after an accident. He was held in preventative detention overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hampton District Court.

A section of Route 107 in Seabrook was closed for about 90 minutes while the crash was investigated and the vehicles removed from the scene.

State police said the crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Cameron Vetter at Cameron.S.Vetter@dos.nh.gov.