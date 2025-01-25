New Hampshire

Driver arrested for drunken driving after rollover crash in Hudson, NH

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday

By Marc Fortier

A 37-year-old man is facing drunken driving and other charges following a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson police said they responded to a report of a 2-car rollover crash in the area of Burnham Road and Ferry Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Their initial investigation determined that a Jeep was traveling south on Ferry Street when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a white pickup truck traveling north head on.

The driver of the Jeep, identified by police as Jason Lambert, of Nashua, was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.

Lambert has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is free on personal recognizance bail pending his arraignment on Feb. 6.

