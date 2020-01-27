Local
Driver Arrested in Cambridge After Hit-and-Run Involving Cyclist in Boston

NBC10 Boston

A driver was arrested Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after allegedly hitting a cyclist in Boston and driving away.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cambridge Street and North Grove Street in Boston, near the Longfellow Bridge.

Police in Cambridge stopped the driver on Massachusetts Avenue, near Chicago Pizza. Authorities in that city said the Boston Police Department would betaking the arrest and towing the vehicle involved in the crash back to Boston.

There was no immediate word on the cyclist's condition.

