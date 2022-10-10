‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."

Police were called about the man being hit at Graham Waste Services at 8:37 a.m., police and prosecutors said. Daveiga was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

A message posted to Graham Waste Services' website didn't name the driver or say what happened in the accident, said he was "part of the GWS family for several years" and offered condolences to his family.

"Our beloved driver was loved by all. Please bear with us as we try to navigate the oncoming days as we try to cope with our loss," the note said.