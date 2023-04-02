Driver Causes Crashes, Evades Police on Mass. Pike, Is Arrested in Swamp

A driver fled multiple crashes he caused, then a police stop, on the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday afternoon in a wild chase that ended with his arrest in a swamp, officials said.

The driver finally crashed his gold Cadillac in Charlton and fled on foot, according to Massachusetts State Police, and was only arrested after being spotted a second, in the swamp. At least one person was hurt.

Police didn't immediately provide the driver's name, but said he was taken to a hospital after complaining of injuries. He's set to face various charges; drugs and alcohol were allegedly found in the Cadillac.

The incident was first reported about 5:27 p.m., when people called police about a Cadillac being driven west down the highway moving erratically and causing crashes but driving on. Police said a trooper spotted the vehicle in Charlton but that the driver wouldn't stop.

As the police cruiser chased the vehicle, it caused another crash, prompting the trooper to break off pursuit to help, police said. The Cadillac crashed again further down the highway and witnesses told officers the driver ran off.

State troopers began searching the area, and one spotted the driver behind a home on Sturbridge Road, but he ran off, with troopers and local police in running after him, police said.

He was eventually found in a swamp off Simpson Road and arrested, according to police, who said he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for various injuries; they didn't say what they were.

At least one other person in a vehicle hit by the Cadillac was taken to a hospital complaining of pain, police said.

The incident on the Turnpike came more than an hour after a crash involving a truck and two cars on the other side of the highway in Charlton, according to police.

That crash, which was reported about 4:15 p.m., sent two people to the hospital and caused delays as highway lanes were closed until about 6:30 p.m.

Separately, another truck crash in Charlton was reported on state Route 20 at Masonic Home Road in Charlton Sunday. State police said that crash sent multiple people to the hospital, but didn't immediately have more information to share.