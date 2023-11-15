New Hampshire

Driver charged in death of New Hampshire state trooper to change plea to guilty

A Connecticut truck driver who was charged in a highway crash that killed a New Hampshire state trooper has indicated he will change his plea to guilty.

The crash killed Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in fall 2021. Jay Medeiros of Ashford, Connecticut, was later charged with negligent homicide and reckless conduct.

Authorities say Medeiros was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth that struck Sherrill's cruiser while the trooper was working at the site of an overnight paving project.

Medeiros filed an intent to change his plea from not guilty to guilty earlier this month, the Foster's Daily Democrat reported. Plea and sentencing for Medeiros are scheduled for January, the newspaper reported.

Medeiros is represented by attorney Ronald Caron, who declined to comment to the Daily Democrat.

Sherrill was 44 at the time of his death and had worked in law enforcement in New Hampshire for 20 years.

