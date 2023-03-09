Driver Charged in Hingham Apple Store Crash Due Back in Court

The driver who has been charged in last year's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that 53-year-old Bradley Rein is scheduled to appear in Hingham District Court.

Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, after authorities said that he drove through the front of the store in November, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured.

An attorney representing two survivors of last week's car crash at the Apple store in Hingham has filed a lawsuit.

A judge had ordered him to be held on a $100,000 bail. He was released on bail in December.

While the case is pending, the judge said Rein must not operate a motor vehicle and needs to get approval from the court to travel out of the state for any reason.

Attorneys representing multiple victims of the crash filed a lawsuit last year against the driver, Apple and local businesses.