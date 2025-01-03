Driver charged with motor vehicle homicide in DUI crash that killed Mass. teen

A Massachusetts man previously charged with drunken driving in connection with a crash last month in Braintree that resulted in the death of a Weymouth teen is now facing a motor vehicle homicide charge, according to prosecutors.

Ryan Gorman, 39, of Holbrook, was arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the Dec. 1 crash. He pleaded not guilty and remains free on $5,000 cash bail posted after his prior arraignment on Dec. 2.

He was ordered to stay away from the victim's family and will be required to wear a remote alcohol monitor. His next scheduled court date is March 6.

Eighteen-year-old Alexia Nixon died at Boston Medical Center on Dec. 10 from injuries suffered in the crash. She was a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a pickup truck driven by Gorman around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 1 on Union Street near McCusker Drive.

The pickup is believed to have crossed the median and hit the SUV going the other way head on. The 18-year-old driver of the SUV and another passenger in his vehicle were also injured in the crash.

Gorman was hospitalized following the crash and arraigned from his hospital bed the next day, pleading not guilty to three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, one count of driving negligently so as to endanger and one count of failing to drive within marked lanes.