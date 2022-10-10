Local

Driver, Cow Both Dead After Crash in Northern Vermont: Troopers

The driver has been identified as Jason St. Pierre, who was 48 years old

By Matt Fortin

A car going over 100 mph slammed into a cow Sunday night in Sheldon, Vermont, leaving both the cow and the driver of the Jaguar dead, according to state police.

Vermont State Police got a report of a vehicle hitting a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, according to a news release from the agency. A nurse who was on scene told dispatchers that the driver of the car was dead, state police said.

A Jaguar Type S sedan was heading west on the state road when it hit the cow, which was in the road. EMS tried CPR on the driver on scene, but he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver has been identified as Jason St. Pierre, who was 48 years old.

His passenger told troopers that they were traveling over 100 mph when the wreck happened, according to police.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993. The investigation is ongoing.

