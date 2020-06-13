Local

Spencer

Driver Crashes Car into High School Sign Then Flees by Bike, Police Say

The crash destroyed the David Prouty High School sign in Spencer, Massachusetts

By Lara Salahi

Spencer Police Department

Police are looking for the driver of a car that crashed into a school sign in Spencer, Massachusetts and then reportedly took off by bike.

The car drove into apparently drove into and destroyed the David Prouty High School sign on Main Street. It's unclear what time the crash occurred.

Police say the driver, a thin male wearing a flat brim hat, gray shirt and black shorts got out of the car after the crash, took a BMX bike with white rims from the trunk, and left the scene.

No additional details about the incident was released.

This article tagged under:

Spencer
