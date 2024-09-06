New Hampshire

Driver critically injured in crash involving moose, 2 dump trucks

The driver of the second dump truck was medically cleared at the scene

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

A New Hampshire man is in critical condition after the dump truck he was driving struck a moose and then collided with another dump truck approaching from the opposite direction.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday on Route 16 in Errol, New Hampshire, located in the northeastern part of the state. State police said their preliminary investigation determined that a dump truck driven by 38-year-old Justin Hallee, of Milan, was traveling north on Route 16 when it hit a moose that had entered the road. After impact, Hallee lost control of his dump truck and collided head-on with a dump truck approaching from the southbound lane.

Hallee was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin in critical condition. The driver of the second dump truck, identified as 22-year-old Jacob Gleason, of Colebrook, was medically cleared at the scene.

State police were assisted by the Errol Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. The crash remains under investigation.

