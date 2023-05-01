Local

car crash

Driver Cut From SUV After Crashing Into River in Concord

Two people, including an off-duty police officer, rushed down an embankment to help the driver, whose vehicle was lying in three feet of water in the Assabet River, officials said

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a single-vehicle crash off Lowell Road in Concord, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 1, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A driver was pulled from an SUV that drove off a road and into a river in Concord, Massachusetts, Monday, officials said.

The driver was flown to a trauma center in the Boston area, the Concord police and fire departments said. Their condition wasn't immediately provided.

Two people, including an off-duty police officer, rushed down an embankment to help the driver, whose vehicle was lying in three feet of water in the Assabet River off Lowell Road, but couldn't get them out, officials said. Eventually, firefighters cut off the door and were able to haul the person up the embankment to a waiting ambulance.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The vehicle appeared to be a red SUV, from footage at the scene. Officials didn't share their identity.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was in the crashed vehicle, authorities said.

This article tagged under:

car crashConcord
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us