Local

Driver Dead After Crashing Into Tree on Mass. Route 24 in Randolph

The cause of the crash is under investigation but state police say speed may have been a factor

By Melissa Buja

Randolph crash scene 12232020
NBC10 Boston

A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon after going off a highway and crashing into a tree in Randolph, Massachusetts, police said.

Firefighters responded to the crash site on the northbound side of Route 24, near the onramp to Interstate 93, about 3:30 p.m., Randolph police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Local

33 mins ago

Food and Toy Donations Help Thousands in Chelsea This Christmas

Boston 57 mins ago

As ICU Beds Fill Up, Mass. Health Officials Brace for Post-Christmas COVID Surge

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation but state police said they were "looking at excessive speed as a possible factor."

No further information was provided.

Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us