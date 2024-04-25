Driver dead in fiery crash involving tree in Pelham, NH

A person was killed when their truck slammed into a large tree and burst into flames in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Pelham police say they were notified around 3:12 p.m. of a motor vehicle crash near 970 Mammoth Road. As first responders headed toward the scene, they learned a black Chevy Avalanche was fully engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.

The Pelham Fire Department extinguished the fire as quickly as possible, but the driver was pronounced dead on scene. The victim's name has not been released.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Mammoth Road was closed for more than six hours following the crash.

Police have not said why they believe the pickup truck left the roadway, striking the tree. The fatal crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call Officer Taylor McCarthy at 603-635-2411.