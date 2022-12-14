Local

car crash

Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

Police were working to confirm the driver's identity

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday.

The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene; their name hasn't been released as investigators look confirm their identity.

State and local police are investigating what happened. More information wasn't immediately available.

