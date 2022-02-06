Local

Vermont

Driver Dies, 2-Year-Old Sent to Hospital in Vermont Crash

By The Associated Press

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

Vermont State Police say a driver died after losing control of her car on a snow- and ice-covered road and crashing into a pickup truck, and her 2-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police said the crash happened on Route 15, west of the Route 16 intersection in Hardwick, on Saturday afternoon.

They said 43-year-old Rebecca Malgeri, of Walden, was going around a corner when she lost control of her car because of slick road conditions and slid into the opposite lane of traffic, striking the truck. Malgeri died of her injuries.

The driver of the truck, from Lawrence, Massachusetts, and his passenger were not hurt.

