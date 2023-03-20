Local

New Hampshire

Driver Dies, 2nd Seriously Hurt in Head-on SUV Crash in NH

A baby in one of the SUVs wasn't hurt in the crash on New Hampshire Route 10

By Asher Klein

The aftermath of a deadly SUV crash in Swanzey, New Hampshire, on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
New Hampshire State Police

An 81-year-old woman was killed in an SUV crash in southern New Hampshire Sunday morning, police said.

The woman, Leslie Keeton of Swanzey, was behind the wheel of a GMC Acadia at about 8:40 a.m. when it crossed into opposing traffic on Route 10 near Sawyers Crossing Road and hit a Kia Sorento head-on, New Hampshire State Police said Monday.

The driver of the Kia had serious injuries but is expected to survive; a baby in the SUV wasn't hurt, according to police.

Keeton was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirecar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us