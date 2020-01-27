Driver Dies in Collision With Dump Truck

Police say a driver has died after colliding with a dump truck in the town of Winchester, New Hampshire.

Police said John Lafreniere, of Keene, was heading north Sunday afternoon on Route 10 when he crossed the center line and struck the dump truck head on. He was killed in the crash.

The dump truck driver had three passengers, a woman and two children. All suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Police said speed does not appear to be a factor. They are still investigating.