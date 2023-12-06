Driver dies in crash on Route 9 in Wellesley

A driver died after crashing an SUV into a pole and a tree off Massachusetts Route 9 in Wellesley on Wednesday morning, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the one-car crash near Cedar Street.

The driver was found unconscious and not responsive when officers, called about 7:16 a.m., arrived at the scene, according to Wellesley police. The driver was rushed to Newton Wellesley Hospital but they were pronounced dead about 8:10 a.m.

Police didn't identify the driver, pending notification of their family.

Investigators found that the SUV, which was traveling west, left Route 9 and hit the utility pole, breaking it off at its base, and then hit a tree, police said.

The crash caused one lane of the highway to be closed for much of the morning, police said, and utility crews were working to replace the pole.