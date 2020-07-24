Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash in South Yarmouth

A driver died after being ejected from their car in a crash in South Yarmouth Thursday night, according to police.

A Yarmouth police officer saw the car speeding down Old Main Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday, but lost sight of it because of the "extreme rate of speed." Shortly after, the officer found the car on the side of the road after it crashed into a tree, ejecting the driver.

The driver, whose name is being withheld until their family is notified, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit with help from the Barnstable Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The Yarmouth Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police also responded to the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.