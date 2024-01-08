truck crash

Driver dies when speeding pickup veers off road in Bridgewater, officials say

Firefighters pulled Linneaus Gitonga from the wrecked vehicle and tried giving him first aid, but he was pronounced dead, according to officials, who were still investigating the crash Monday

By Asher Klein

A driver died when his pickup truck veered off a road and into another pickup and a tree in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, officials said.

Linneaus Gitonga, a 34-year-old from Rockland, was found dead at the scene of the crash, on Auburn Street near Laurel Street, Bridgewater police and firefighters said Monday.

He had been driving a Chevy Avalanche pickup truck that was speeding down the road Sunday night, officials said. It went off the road, hitting the unoccupied and parked pickup, then hit a tree, causing significant damage to the Chevy.

Firefighters pulled Gitonga from the wrecked vehicle and tried giving him first aid, but he was pronounced dead, according to the officials, who were still investigating the crash Monday.

Officials didn't say if the storm that hit the region Sunday was believed to have played a factor.

This article tagged under:

truck crash
