Driver ejected, passenger crawls from SUV after rollover crash on I-95 in Maine

Both suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

The driver was ejected and a passenger had to crawl from an overturned SUV following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in central Maine on Tuesday morning.

State police said they responded to the crash scene on I-95 in Alton shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Their initial investigation determined that the driver of a 1999 Toyota 4Runner was going south on I-95 when he veered into the median, overcorrected and lost control of the SUV, which left the highway and rolled over in the median.

The driver, 63-year-old Frederick Rhoda, of Auburndale, Florida, was ejected from the SUV. His passenger, 64-year-old Patricia Rhoda, also of Auburndale, Florida, was able to crawl out of the vehicle. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

Both of Frederick and Patricia Rhoda were taken by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Police said their injuries were serious but they are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

