Driver Facing OUI Charges After 2-Car Crash in Tyngsborough

A 35-year-old man is facing OUI charges after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, resulted in multiple injuries and closed the roadway for approximately six hours.

Police say the crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday near the Chelmsford line at First Street. A preliminary investigation reveals that the man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when it crossed the centerline of Middlesex Road, striking a Kia Spectra head on.

The occupants of the Kia were trapped in their vehicle, forcing the Tyngsborough Fire Department to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a 54-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy. Both suffered from head injuries and broken bones, police said. They were treated on scene before being taken to Lowell General Hospital.

The woman was later taken to Tufts Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police. There was no update on the teen's condition.

The driver of the Silverado and his 35-year-old passenger were able to walk away from their vehicle, police said, but the woman suffered possible broken bones, as well as other minor injuries. The driver complained of neck pain, police said, so both were taken to Lowell General Hospital.

The driver was treated and released into the custody of Tyngsborough police. He is facing charges of OUI liquor, OUI liquor and serious bodily injury and reckless operation, and a marked lanes violation.

Police have not released the names of those involved, including the driver.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting the Tyngsborough Police Department with this investigation.