Driver fleeing police in Weymouth strikes police cruiser, backs up and hits it again

A person acting erratically at a laundromat in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon allegedly fled from police when they arrived, striking a cruiser in the process -- and then hitting it again intentionally two more times.

Weymouth police say officers responded to the Broad Street laundromat at Washington Street around 4:22 p.m. for reports of a person causing a scene and arrived to find the suspect still acting erratically.

Police allege the suspect was uncooperative and hopped in his car to flee the scene, striking a police cruiser in the process. Next, police allege the driver backed up and hit the cruiser two more times -- nearly striking an officer as he finally broke away.

The suspect allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and police chased him down Main Street onto Route 3, until about Exit 18 on the highway where the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the woods.

The suspect had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicle, and police say he is currently recovering from non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

He will be arrested as soon as he is released, police said. His name has not been shared at this time, and police did not say what charges he'll be facing.