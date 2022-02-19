Local

Driver Flees After Hitting and Killing Man in Wheelchair in Worcester

Charles Brant of Boylston, Massachusetts, is accused of fatally hitting a man in a wheelchair on Boylston Street in Worcester

Courtesy

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after police say he fatally hit a man in a wheelchair early Friday morning and fled the scene of the crash.

Police in Worcester responded to Boylston Street around 3:45 a.m. to find a man unconscious in the roadway beside a badly damaged wheelchair.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that a grey Ford pickup truck hit the man. Police say the driver got out for about a minute and 15 seconds, then drove away.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Charles Brant of Boylston. He was arrested at his home, where his truck was found with front-end damage.

Brant is charged with leaving the scene of a collision causing death, police said. He will be arraigned in court at a later date.

It was not immediately clear if Brant had an attorney.

