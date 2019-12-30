Driver Hospitalized After Truck Crashes into Stop and Shop in Framingham

Crews responded Monday after a Jeep crashed into a Stop & Shop store in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Fire officials said the driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital after the vehicle crashed into the store at 235 Old Connecticut Path around 10 a.m.
Images from the scene appear to show a black Jeep Wrangler with its front end inside the store and a section of paned window that been knocked into the building.
Authorities said the situation remained "fluid" Monday morning.
No further information was immediately available.