Driver Hospitalized After Truck Crashes into Stop and Shop in Framingham

Officials said the situation remained "fluid" Monday morning

Mike Manzoni

Crews responded Monday after a Jeep crashed into a Stop & Shop store in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said the driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital after the vehicle crashed into the store at 235 Old Connecticut Path around 10 a.m.

Images from the scene appear to show a black Jeep Wrangler with its front end inside the store and a section of paned window that been knocked into the building.

Authorities said the situation remained "fluid" Monday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

