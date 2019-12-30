Driver Hospitalized After Truck Crashes into Stop and Shop in Framingham

Crews responded Monday after a Jeep crashed into a Stop & Shop store in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said the driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital after the vehicle crashed into the store at 235 Old Connecticut Path around 10 a.m.

#BREAKING: This black Jeep Wrangler just crashed into the front of the @StopandShop on Old Connecticut Path in #Framingham. The driver has been taken to the hospital, according to fire officials. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/DDSLMgzw8V — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) December 30, 2019

Images from the scene appear to show a black Jeep Wrangler with its front end inside the store and a section of paned window that been knocked into the building.

Authorities said the situation remained "fluid" Monday morning.

No further information was immediately available.