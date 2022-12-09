Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail

The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail.

Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.

While the case is pending, the judge said Rein must not operate a motor vehicle and needs to get approval from the court to travel out of the state for any reason.

His next court date is set for Dec. 22.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, and appeared in Hingham District Court for an arraignment on Tuesday, after being held overnight in the Plymouth County House of Correction.