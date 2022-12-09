Local

Apple Store Crash

Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail

Bradley Rein is being charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, following an investigation by law enforcement

By Staff Reports

Bradley Rein in court
NBC10 Boston

The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail.

Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.

While the case is pending, the judge said Rein must not operate a motor vehicle and needs to get approval from the court to travel out of the state for any reason.

His next court date is set for Dec. 22.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, and appeared in Hingham District Court for an arraignment on Tuesday, after being held overnight in the Plymouth County House of Correction.

