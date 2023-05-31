Driver in Crash That Sent Fridge Into Neighbor's Yard Facing Charges

A driver appeared in court to face charges including speeding in the violent car crash that left a refrigerator in a front yard in Marlboro, Massachusetts, Tuesday night.

Elcid Silva, 51, was also arraigned Wednesday on charges of operating to endanger and driving over street lines. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the kitchen of the home on Ash Street was ripped open and the refrigerator tossed into a neighbor's yard.

NBC10 Boston The aftermath of a car crashing into a house in Marlboro, Massachusetts, as seen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

It was Janice Downey's house that was damaged in the crash, which she said sounded like an explosion.

"When I first heard the noise and went out, my cat's running back in, and I'm like, 'Something scared her, and she's deaf,'" she said. "I knew something was very wrong, and then I saw just the gaping wall."

Downey said the car drove down her driveway, through her house and into her neighbor's yard.

The neighbor is Rich Anzalone, who said his double stone wall stopped the car from slamming into his house as well.

"To hit that and careen down, and to take everything out with such force, he had to be going pretty fast," he said.