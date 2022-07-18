Driver in Deadly RI Clam Shack Crash Identified

The woman who drove into picnic tables at a Rhode Island clam shack last week, killing a woman, was identified Monday.

The driver is Jacqueline Rougier, 83, the Warwick Police Department told NBC affiliate WJAR.

The crash took place at Tommy's World Famous Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. The car crashed into several picnic tables, killing 66-year-old Susan Hjerpe and injuring her husband, according to WJAR.

It wasn't immediately if police had charged Rougier. The crash remained under investigation Monday.