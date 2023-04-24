Driver in Deadly Hingham Apple Store Crash Pleads Not Guilty as New Details Revealed

The driver accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, last year appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder.

Bradley Rein, 53, is accused of driving through the front of the store on the morning of November 21, 2022, killing 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of Wayne, New Jersey, and injuring 22 others.

First responders found workers and bystanders administering first aid to the victims, several of whom were badly injured, authorities said. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grand jury indicted Rein last month on one count of second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation for Bradley's death. He also faces reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the 22 other people who were hurt in the crash.

Rein was previously arraigned in district court on charges related to the crash, which his lawyer at the time called an accident. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf and he was released on $100,000 bail.

The new murder charge moved the case to Plymouth County Superior Court, where on Monday a prosecutor said that electronic records from Rein's Toyota 4Runner showed "no indication of brake application" during the five seconds ahead of the crash, when the SUV accelerated to 60 mph and swerved off the road into the front of the store.

Rein told police at the scene that his foot got stuck on the SUV's accelerator, prosecutors said. He had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

The indictments allege that Rein was behind the wheel and operating his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store.

Rein told police he had no medical issues that would impair his ability to drive and had not consumed alcohol or drugs. A breath test showed he had no alcohol in his system, authorities said.

After the indictment was handed down, Rein’s attorney, Joan Fund, said “I was astounded by the charge.”

“My client has fully cooperated with the investigation and I look forward to answering all other questions about this case in court,” she added.

He has been ordered not to operate a motor vehicle and needs to get approval from the court to travel out of the state for any reason. On Monday, he was also ordered to turn over his passport, be fitted for a GPS monitor and possess no weapons.

Attorneys representing multiple victims of the crash filed a lawsuit last year against Rein, Apple and the owner, developer and management of the property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

