Boston Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Child

Boston police are continuing to search for the driver of an SUV which struck and injured a young boy as he walked to school in the city's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday.

The SUV was located Wednesday night, but the driver remains on the loose.

The incident initially happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness said she saw a car drag the boy — believed to be around 10 years old — and pin him under a car on Columbia Road near Intervale Street.

"He was pinned underneath this car when the car hit him and hit him under there," Nicole Montaque said. "I was the one who took him out from under there. There’s blood all over me and my jacket."

The boy is recovering at an area hospital.