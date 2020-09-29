Local

car crash

Driver in Serious Condition After Groveland Crash with Children in Car

The children were both conscious and alert and left the scene of the crash with a family member

By Mary Markos

A driver is in serious condition after crashing into a parked car in Groveland, according to authorities. A 6-month-old and two-year-old were in the car.

The children were both conscious and alert and left the scene of the crash with a family member, according to Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine

The car was driving on Route 91 southbound when it hit the parked car. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. It is unclear if there were medical issues related to the incident.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Recon Team are helping Groveland Police with the investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Local

forecast 1 hour ago

Gusty Winds, Downpours Overnight into Wednesday

coronavirus 8 hours ago

More Cases Connected to COVID-19 Cluster at Brigham and Women's Hospital

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusetts State Policechildrenserious injuriesGroveland police
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us