Driver in Serious Condition After Groveland Crash with Children in Car

A driver is in serious condition after crashing into a parked car in Groveland, according to authorities. A 6-month-old and two-year-old were in the car.

The children were both conscious and alert and left the scene of the crash with a family member, according to Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine

The car was driving on Route 91 southbound when it hit the parked car. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. It is unclear if there were medical issues related to the incident.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Recon Team are helping Groveland Police with the investigation. No further information was immediately available.