Driver in Ski Mask Crashes Vehicle Connected to Carjacking in Boston: Police

A person wearing a ski mask and sunglasses in a car tied to a recent carjacking led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The vehicle had been involved in a recent carjacking, according to Massachusetts State Police. A trooper spotted it and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't.

The chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed into three others, police said. The driver tried to run but was arrested at Morrissey Boulevard and Freeport Street.

Police didn't immediately share the driver's name or more information about the carjacking. It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, which left several vehicles visibly damaged.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.