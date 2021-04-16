Local

hit and run

Police Search for SUV involved in Somerville Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 28 That Left Pedestrian With Life-Threatening Injuries

A 64-year-old man turned himself in after a hit-and-run crash in Somerville, Massachusetts earlier this week

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts State Police

The driver in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville earlier this week has turned himself in, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities were searching all week for the 64-year-old driver, who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian on McGrath Highway Monday night. One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is underway to determine charges against the driver.

Pictures of the man's van were released earlier this week.

Massachusetts State Police released this photo of a white Ford Transit Connect 2014-2021 model year from an intersection near the scene of the Somerville hit-and-run crash

An eyewitness told NBC10 Boston the victim was coming from a nearby Stop & Shop and carrying grocery bags when he was hit, which police later confirmed. He said the impact of the crash was so severe the victim's shoes were knocked off his feet. That eyewitness also told NBC10 Boston the victim was breathing but not saying anything.

"I see an old man laying on the floor with Stop and Shop grocery bags everywhere," the witness said. "I’m on the floor I’m like, 'Hey man. What's your name? Are you good?' And he’s still breathing a little, and we was just sitting there waiting for the people to get here. And they got here."

“How you going to hit somebody and just leave? You can't just leave, you've got to pull over and make sure he - she is okay," the eyewitness said to NBC10 Boston. "What if you hit your own family member? You're not gonna stop over to check, you know what I'm saying? It’s common sense.”

Local

This article tagged under:

hit and runMassachusetts State Policecar crashSomerville
