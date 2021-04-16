Police Search for SUV involved in Somerville Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 28 That Left Pedestrian With Life-Threatening Injuries

The driver in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville earlier this week has turned himself in, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities were searching all week for the 64-year-old driver, who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian on McGrath Highway Monday night. One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is underway to determine charges against the driver.

Pictures of the man's van were released earlier this week.

An eyewitness told NBC10 Boston the victim was coming from a nearby Stop & Shop and carrying grocery bags when he was hit, which police later confirmed. He said the impact of the crash was so severe the victim's shoes were knocked off his feet. That eyewitness also told NBC10 Boston the victim was breathing but not saying anything.

"I see an old man laying on the floor with Stop and Shop grocery bags everywhere," the witness said. "I’m on the floor I’m like, 'Hey man. What's your name? Are you good?' And he’s still breathing a little, and we was just sitting there waiting for the people to get here. And they got here."

“How you going to hit somebody and just leave? You can't just leave, you've got to pull over and make sure he - she is okay," the eyewitness said to NBC10 Boston. "What if you hit your own family member? You're not gonna stop over to check, you know what I'm saying? It’s common sense.”