Driver Indicted on Murder Charge in Hingham Apple Store Crash

The driver accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, last year has been indicted on second-degree murder and other charges, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Authorities say Bradley Rein, 53, drove through the front of the store in November, killing 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, a New Jersey resident, and injuring 22 other people.

A grand jury indicted Rein on one count of second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation for Bradley's death. He also faces reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the 22 other people who were hurt in the crash.

An attorney representing two survivors of last week's car crash at the Apple store in Hingham has filed a lawsuit.

Rein was already facing charges out of Hingham District Court. He will be arraigned on the new charges in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

Rein has said his foot got stuck on the accelerator of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner, which caused him to crash.

he has been ordered not to operate a motor vehicle and needs to get approval from the court to travel out of the state for any reason.

Attorneys representing multiple victims of the crash filed a lawsuit last year against the driver, Apple and local businesses.