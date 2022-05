A driver is seriously hurt following a crash on I-93 North in Concord, New Hampshire on Friday night.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash shortly before 11:30p.m. The driver apparently rear-ended a tractor-trailer before going off the roadway and crashing into a tree, according to police. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.