Driver intentionally hit police cruiser during traffic stop in Tewksbury, police say

A driver purposely struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser during a traffic stop on I-495 Thursday night before taking off, according to police.

Mass. State Police said troopers had stopped a stolen vehicle on I-495 south in Tewksbury. A male driver got out of the car, and when he did, a female driver took control, backing into a police cruiser and almost hitting another trooper before taking off. Troopers followed the car south on the highway, but lost sight of it around exit 88 in Chelmsford.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.