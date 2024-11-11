Vermont

Driver killed after crashing into tree in Vermont

The person's name has not been released pending notification of family members

By Marc Fortier

A driver was killed after crashing their pickup truck into a tree in Vermont early Sunday morning.

State police said they were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Cold River Road near Upper Cold River Road in Shrewsbury shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Their investigation determined that the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on Cold River Road when they crossed the center line, exited the roadway and struck a guardrail. The pickup continued and struck a tree head on.

The driver of the pickup, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, state police said.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Shrewsbury and Rutland fire departments and Regional Ambulance Service.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Gardner at 802-773-9101 or Ryan.Gardner@vermont.gov.

