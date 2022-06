A driver is dead following a single-car crash on Route 95 southbound in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash shortly before 5a.m. on Sunday.

The driver, whom authorities say is a 24-year-old man from North Providence, died at the scene.

The crash led to the closure of the left and middle lanes in the area for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.