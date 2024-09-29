Driver killed in logging truck crash in Maine

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer carrying tree logs crashed in West Forks, Maine, on Friday.

Somerset County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer shortly after 3 p.m. Friday on Route 201 in West Forks, News Center Maine reports.

According to a preliminary investigation, a fully loaded 2018 Western Star tractor-trailer was carrying tree-length logs while traveling south on Route 201 near the intersection with Pierce Road when it left the roadway and struck several trees, WJAR reports.

The driver, who was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, WJAR reports. He has since been identified 60-year-old Leland Moore, of Madison.

Moore was the sole occupant in the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.