Driver Killed in Medford Crash

Troopers responded to the incident just before 10 a.m. Saturday

A man died Saturday morning in a single-car crash in Medford, Massachusetts.

The man, a 31-year-old Bedford resident, crashed while driving south on Route 93, north of Exit 33 in Medford, according to state police. Troopers responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 a.m.

The driver was declared dead at the scene by Meford EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services.

Police did not release any further information.

